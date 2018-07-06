Mom, you left us 3 years ago and there hasn't been a day we don't think about you. You were are rock growing up and we miss you so much. If only we could hear you say "Hi babe" when walking into your house.
A voice I will never forget.
You are in our hearts forever.
Love and miss you Mamma.
