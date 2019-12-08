Larry Dean Minard Jr. November 30, 1960 - December 8, 2013 Six years ago today that we have been apart, yet we remain together. Always in my heart, Bobbie. "I could drop a tear in the ocean and the day that you find it is the day I will stop missing you"

