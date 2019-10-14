Mezzacappa, Amy S.

Amy S. Mezzacappa Dear Amy, It was yesterday, a lifetime ago, and three years ago today, when you entered Heaven, and found peace, joy ,happiness and Eternal Life. Missing you will never end, but knowing where you are, what you see, and realizing you are watching over us, as we journey to eventually meet you again, is comforting. Despite our sadness of not having you here, we know your pain and suffering have ceased. We will forever adore you, cherish our time together, focus on the incredible memories that help move us forward, and ALWAYS Love you beyond description. Our love is Eternal. May God bless you and hold you in his arms. I love you forever, Frank

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.