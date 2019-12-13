Michael G. Menard December 13, 1949 - September 28, 1980 Happy 70th Birthday and Merry Christmas. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; so loved, so missed, so very dear. Love your Family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.