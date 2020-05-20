Melichar, Karen A.

Karen Melichar Happy Birthday Mom! Loving you and missing you every day! In memory of my mom, Karen A. Melichar, on her 70th birthday today, May 20, 2020. Celebrating her life, love, art and creative and enduring spirit. It's you and me together tight forever! Love, d

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Melichar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.