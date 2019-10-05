Mel Black This date recalls sad memories; Seems twice as long to us. Only God knows how much we miss you. You meant so much to us. Though your smile is gone forever; Your face we cannot touch; We still have sweet memories of you, we loved so much. Illa and Families

