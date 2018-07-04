Two years ago today the Lord took you Home. Words can't express the hole that was left in our worlds. Words can express the love we have and will always
have for you. Thank you for being you and the wonderful memories that we will always cherish. We miss you so much.
Love, Dad & Mom Dan & Jake
