Colleen McCarthy September 12, 1961 - January 28, 2010 Gone: 10 years Missed: Every Single Day Loved: Always and Forever We talk and tell stories about you often. It's the laughter we remember when we remember the way we were. (M. Hamlisch, M. Bergman, A. Bergman) Until we meet again.Your family

