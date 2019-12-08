Lundeen, Duane Clare

Lundeen, Duane Clare April 28, 1935 - December 2, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held December 14 at 3pm at Augustana Lutheran Church at 38th and Lafayette in Omaha. Reception to follow. Any donations can be sent to Augustana Lutheran Church or River City Mixed Chorus where he enjoyed singing. He is now singing with the Angels.

