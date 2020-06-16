Naomi V. Lewis October 2, 1930 - June 16, 2014 Remembering Mama Back in our day, our mother's would be in the kitchen cooking all day, everything was garden picked fresh, with no air conditioner, just fans. Even our ice cream was home and handmade. My mother's claim to fame was fresh baked chocolate chip cookies. And when I say those cookies saved my brother's life it isn't an exaggeration, (well maybe a little). I was coming home from grade school, and there were three teenage girls standing on the sidewalk in front of my house, holding these big sticks. I walked up to them to ask them what they were doing? They were waiting for my brother Leon to come home so they could beat him with their sticks, because he was three timing them. (They all went to the same school). My brother was very good looking, but not very bright. I went into the house and told my mother that three girls were waiting to beat up Leon. What I didn't know is Leon had already seen them and went two blocks down and around to sneak in the back door. What he didn't know was mom sent me outside to bring the girls in the front door to find out what was going on. When he came sneaking in the back door, the girls were sitting at the kitchen table eating cookies and drinking milk. (Boy if I only had a camera that day to take a picture of his face when he walked in the door, you'd thought he was having a heart attack). All he could say was, "Mama what are you doing?" Mama said, "Feeding your friends cookies, or would you rather I let them beat you with those sticks?" For a while all he could do was stand there in desbelief. My mother told the youg ladies, they can tell him off, but she wasn't going to let them beat him with their sticks, no matter how much he may have deserved it. As I recall, they sat there and gave him the evil eye, then asked for more cookies. They finally left, Leon was still in disbelief had the nerve to feel betrayed. After that girl's would come around to (talk to Mom), you could smell my mother's cookies from two blocks away. Naomi V. Lewis, Cookie Baker and Life Saver.
