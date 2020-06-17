My Daddy Was No Joke! February 23, 1927 - June 17, 2018 My father was a hard working man, he worked in the packing house on the hog kill floor, some days he'd work thirteen hour shifts. I can't remember him every missing a day of work. Once my brother's went to high school and had sport practice, I was a latch key kid, I was to come home do my homework and wait for daddy to get home, while all the other kids were outside playing and having fun. By the time daddy got home it was dinner time and all the kids had gone in for the night, I'd missed out on all of the fun. So one day I decided I was'nt going to miss out anymore, daddy was at work he'd never know I went outside to play, I knew what time he'd be coming home, there was nothing to stop me. (So I thought). We kids never paid attention to the neighbor lady that sat at her kitchen windows, she'd be knitting, sewing, peeling potatoes. She had these two big corner bay windows; one faced 8th Street, the other Ruggles Street. So I'm out having myself a good time, riding my bike, playing ball. Then one of the kids said, "Baby Doll ain't that your daddy's car?" My heart fell to my feet. I jumped on my bike, I got home as fast as I could, I tried to put my bike on the porch I couldn't, so I threw it on the side of the house. I'm sweating and out of breath, daddy comes walking in and says "What did you take off down the street for, I saw you?" I lost my mind for a minute; I decided the best move was to go on the defense. It wasn't fair, I shouldn't have to stay in the house, while everybody else got to play outside, and he was just being mean, denying me fun. So I was going to run away from home and that would teach him. His response was, "go ahead, pack up everything that's yours and you can go." So I went into what I (thought) was my room, and started to gather up stuff. Daddy stood there and asked me what I was doing? I said, "Getting my stuff." His reply was, "that's not yours, did you buy it or did I, what have you worked for and brought into this house?" "Nothing in here is yours; you haven't worked for one thing in here. Everything in this house is mine; I get up and go to work every day to put food on the table and a roof over your head." I said, "but you gave it to me." He said, "I'm daddy, I provided it for you, if you no longer live here I no longer have to proved for you." "You are an occupant, occupying space in my house; you're not even a tenant because a tenant pays rent. When you walk out of here you walk out with everything you own, what you paid for. Those clothes on our back are mine; I worked and paid for them, take them off. If you want to leave you leave with yours. Now you stand there and think about that." He left me there, I was standing in (what I though was my room), and looked in the mirror all I had on was t-shirt and panties, all I could think about was is he going to want my panties cause I didn't buy them either. I started to cry. I ran to daddy as fast as I could and begged him to let me stay, and please let me keep my panties. He told me to put some clothes on and get out of his face, he was to mad to look at me and shut the door. As I walked out, he was in his bedroom cracking up laughing; he said he was mad why was he laughing? After awhile he told me it was time to eat, as we ate, he asked me if I was staying or going? I asked him if I could stay, he said, as long as you do what you're told, and you're grounded for leaving that bike outside. It was years later I learned the neighbor lady in the window was the informant that told on all of us kids. She'd gotten sick all the neighbors came out to see about her. They were talking about how she helped keep up with us kids, calling telling them what we were getting up to. We couldn't get away with nothing, she could see all the way down the block both ways. I thank my sweet loving daddy every day for that lesson he taught me that day I was ten years old. As soon as I could work I got a job, and kept a job. Never again in my life was anyone going to tell me what I could or couldn't walk out the door with. Life lesson learned. I love you Daddy, forever your Baby Girl (Evonne C. Lewis)
