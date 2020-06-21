Leon LeRoy Lewis Happy Father's Day February 23, 1927 to June 17, 2018 I hope you, Mama (Naomi V.), Jit, and Leon are all together up in Heaven laughing about our childhood days. As long as I'm here, I will not let you all be forgotten. The wisdom you passed on to us and to other people you always reached to help. Love you and Miss you All - Evonne Lewis (Baby Doll),

