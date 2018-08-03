A man of honor, decency, and integrity. On June 17, 2018, the Lord called my beloved Daddy home. He was holding my hand and looking into my eyes when he left. When I was a child my father, Leon L. Lewis, pulled six children out of a burning house. It was winter, when the snow was knee deep. In the dark of the night, he kicked the door open, ran in, and came out carrying a kid under each arm. Throwing them to my mother, he turned and went back in for the others. My dad was never recognized for his heroics. He was a black man and they were white children. This was in the 1960s. When the paper came the next day, it showed a picture of the burned-out house and said a neighbor saved the kids from the burning house. The news report said the same thing. I asked Daddy if his feelings were hurt. He replied, "You don't do a good thing for a pat on the back. You do a good thing because it's the right thing to do." The father of the kids came to see Daddy. He had tears in his eyes, he was so grateful my father risked his life to save his kids. All Daddy said, "If they were my kids, I'd hope someone would do it for me." He never spoke of it again. As my brothers and I watched Daddy come out of the house the last time, the smoke looked like a cape flowing behind him. As we watched him carry out the last two, we said, "Daddy is Superman." He was always caring beyond the call of duty. Once in a snowstorm we were on our way to the store. A young man was at the bus stop in a London Fog coat. Daddy pulled up and asked him what he was doing out there in that weather. The young man replied, "Waiting for the bus, I have to go to work." Daddy told me to reach into the back seat and hand him his coat. After checking his pockets, he handed the guy his coat and we drove off. He didn't ask for the young man's name. When I asked why he gave him his coat, he said, "He's trying to get a job that pays him enough for a decent coat. When you see someone like that, you help them. I can get another coat." That's the kind of thing my Daddy did for anyone who needed him, whether they asked for it or not. If he saw someone, he gave. As long as he had a roof, they'd have a roof. No one ever left our house hungry. Back when I was growing up, people appreciated kindness. That's what my Daddy is: kindness.
I love you, Daddy.
I can't fill your shoes; I'll try
to follow in your footsteps.
Evonne C. Lewis (Baby Girl)
Preceded in death by son
Mark Anthony "Little Jit" Lewis
Aug 3, 1949 - Mar 3, 2011
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.