Louis James Lessley February 17, 1948 - February 17, 2019 "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" In loving memory to my husband, Who passed away one year ago today. May you rest in peace. We love and miss you dearly; and you will never be "forgotten." Wife and family

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Lessley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.