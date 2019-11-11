Lee, Trever Scott

Trever Scott Lee July 13, 1981 - November 11, 2004 If Heaven had a window, I'd look in and say "Hello." But once I saw you Trever, I'd never let you go. Someday, only God knows when, I'll touch your face and be whole again. Love, Mom, Chuck, Tyler and Family

