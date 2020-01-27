Langenbach, Clara

Clara Langenbach January 27, 1920 - January 1, 2015 Today would have been your one hundredth birthday Mom, and we all miss you so very much. You never met anyone you did not like and everyone always loved you as well. You loved going to Blondo bingo and we're loved there as well. I wish you could see our growing family. Many new little ones have arrived that would've love to meet you. We love you and miss you and hope you were playing bingo in Heaven. Love Bob, Jim, and Patti and the rest of your family.

