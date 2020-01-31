Lane, Tim

Tim Lane In Loving Remembrance Jan 31, 1984 - Jun 6, 2005 Happy 36th Birthday! Forever Loved. Remembering what was Missing what could have been Celebrating the Blessing of you! Until we meet again... (2 Timothy 1:2) Mom, Dad, and Clay.

