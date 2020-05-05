Lane-Coschka, Lucille Eleanor

Lucille Eleanor Lane-Coschka (nee Baldwin) May 5, 1920 - October 22, 2007 Happy, happy birthday, to our beautiful Mother. Let the celebrations begin as we lift a glass to celebrate your 100th Birthday! We will love you eternally, dearest Mom. You continue to be our beacon and example. - Russell, Marilyn, Richard, and Robert

