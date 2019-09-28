Joe Kriegler Honey, it's been 13 long and tough years without you since God called you Home. If my tears could bring you back, life would be beautiful. To your grave I wander, and place flowers with care, but only God knows the heartache as I turn and leave you there. You were a WONDERFUL AND LOVING husband and dad. I still miss you telling me, "HONEY, I LOVE YOU."

