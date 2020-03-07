Charlie Kremla September 19, 1948 - March 6, 2018 There's a hole in hearts that will never be filled. We love you and are thinking of you today and every day. From Mike, Fran and Jim, Brandon and Alison

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Kremla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.