Koziol , Stephanie

Stephanie Koziol May 15, 1985 April 23, 2004 We remember dear Steph with tears in our eyes and love in our hearts. 16 years has passed, missing you is the heartache that never goes away. We so cherish the short time we shard. The memories live within our hearts forever. Remembering and loving you always. Grandma and family

