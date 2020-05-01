Kinsella, Ann M.

Ann M. Kinsella June 16, 1933 - May 1, 2019 A year has passed and we miss you beyond words. Comfort is found knowing you are enjoying your Eternity with the Lord and dad. Love you more, Your dear family

