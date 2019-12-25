Kinsella , Ann and Tom

Ann and Tom Kinsella Ann June 16, 1933 - May 1, 2019 Tom Dec. 25, 1932 - May 7, 2010 Your first Christmas in heaven together, reunited with the Lord. Your family misses and loves you dearly but how we shall laugh at the sorrow of parting when we meet again. Love you more...

