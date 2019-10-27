Patricia Kielion Raised 8 alone. You planned all, but nothing done your way. I tried and only I know the countless tears. U and me against the world. And now you are safe. Love you and miss you Thanks for pineapple upsidedown cake - Kathie

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.