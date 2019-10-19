Kielion, Patricia Ann White

Patricia Ann White Kielion January 2, 1934 - October 15, 2018 You are missed Everyday...Love did not conquer all, but Love endures... Mother of eight, Grandmother of thirteen, Great Grandmother to nine. Patricia spent 20+ years at Clarkson Hospital spreading happiness to all patients through Patient Journey and Environmental Services. Before that she was one of the ladies cooking and baking at Eileen's Caf� in the Paxton Hotel. Patricia leaves behind Edwin James, Jr., Kathryn Engle (Kevin), Gerald Lee (Renee), David Michael (Laurie), James Edwin (Maryjo), Susan Rae, Patrick Raymond, Timothy Scott. She will be truly missed by her many grandchildren: Kerry, Kory, Marling, John, Joey, Sarah, Luke, Christopher, Scott, Joel, Stacey, Aaron and Colton and great grandchildren.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.