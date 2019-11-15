Kielion, Cpl. Shane

Cpl. Shane Kielion May 13, 1981 - November 15, 2004 15 Years Never Forgotten. Sacrifice becomes Meaningless without Remembrance. Love and Miss you more each day. #1 in our Hearts and Thoughts Always and Forever. Love Mom and Dad.

