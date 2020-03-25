Kercheval, Leonard (Gunga)

Leonard (Gunga) Kercheval February 6, 1938 - March 25, 2012 It's been 8 years since God took you Home because He knew it was your time to leave this Earth. You are very much missed by your family and friends, especially your wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Love Forever, Your Loving Wife, Frances

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Kercheval as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.