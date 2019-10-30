Kass, Gloria

Gloria Kass October 30, 1999 My wife and best friend, 20 years ago God took you into His care. You were always there by my side with a helping hand. Your caring, sharing, and great sense of humor are missed. I will always love you now and forever. Thank you for all those wonderful years, my sweetheart. Your hubby, Ken

