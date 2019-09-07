Dorothy Jorgensen (Mama) Gone 3 years. A Star is shining down from Heaven above to show us the way to reach the ones we love. She's helping God watch over us so we won't stray. We will all be together again some beautiful day. Never forgotten. Your Kids

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.