Willa Jimerson My mother is in Heaven, looking down on me this day. If I had the chance again, this is what I'd say. I love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day

To plant a tree in memory of Willa Jimerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.