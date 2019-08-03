Jacobson, Raymond

Ray Jacobson August 3, 1936 - August 19, 2017 Happy 83rd Birthday There's not a day that we don't think about you and miss you very much. We will have lunch in your honor at Platte River State Park and enjoy sitting on your memorial bench at the lake enjoying the serenity as that was your favorite place fishing with your grandkids. Love always, Sharon (58 years marriage); Jim, Debbie, Jeff, Shawna, Nick, Andrew and Lindsey Ciurej; Bruce, Donna, Miles, Stuart and Alex MacGregor and beloved Yorkies Mia and Marley.

