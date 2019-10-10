Jackson, Jake

Jake Jackson 1990 - 2002 SK8RBOI Miss You so much. This pain never ever goes away 17 years later Sending Hugs to Heaven Stay close my sweet Son. Love Mom, Dad, Joe, Monica Kate, Karli and Family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.