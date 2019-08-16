Hotovec, Paul A.

In Memory of Paul A. Hotovec August 16, 2018 It has been one year since God called you to your Heavenly Home, our hearts are still so broken. You were a WWII Navy Veteran, having served on the LST938. We think about you daily and remember everything we loved about you, especially your kindness and willingness to help others. I am so proud you were my husband for 71 years and the father of our three daughters, Janice, Margie and Paula. Say not in grief he is no more, but live in thankfulness he was. Love always, Clare and family

