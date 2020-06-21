Horowitz, Edward

Edward Horowitz September 20, 1950 - June 22, 2014 The Horowitz Family would like to thank Creighton University and the many contributors who have established and sustained the "Edward A. Horowitz, M.D. '78 School of Medicine Endowed Scholarship Fund." Dr. Horowitz, a graduate and professor at the Creighton University School of Medicine, died in Omaha on June 22, 2014. Upon earning his professional degree, Dr. Horowitz obtained a fellowship at Creighton, and then continued his association as a professor. He volunteered innumerable hours to the Magis Clinic, which he staffed. Dr. Horowitz assisted physicians in Nebraska and other states without compensation. He was a popular physician and teacher with a witty sense of humor who wrote scholarly articles and lectured all across the United States. An avid sports fan, Dr. Horowitz played tennis regularly. He particularly enjoyed opera and classical music. His favorite composers were Mahler and Berlioz. Dr. Horowitz was a voracious reader on many subjects, and he developed a skill for cooking which he shared with family and friends. Contributions may be made through the Creighton website, or addressed to: Edward A. Horowitz, M.D. '78 School of Medicine Endowed Scholarship Fund, Creighton University School of Medicine, 2500 California Plaza, Omaha, NE 68178.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Horowitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.