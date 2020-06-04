Hiykel, Justin Scott

Justin Scott Hiykel July 23, 1977 - June 4, 2011 May the wind of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here ...forever in our hearts, Mom, Dad, Lyndsay, Theresa

