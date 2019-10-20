Hintz, Donald F., Jr.

Donald F. Hintz, Jr. October 19, 1961 - October 16, 1979 Donnie, our hearts were shattered forty years ago when God called you to your Heavenly Home. The tragic car accident also claimed three of your and your brother Dan's friends, but thankfully not Dan. All were good, talented, kind, caring, and promising boys. We have so many cherished memories of you. You will never be forgotten and forever missed. I bet there was a lot of happy Celebrating in Heaven when Dad joined you in 2012. Love and God Bless you both forever and ever, Mom, Susie, Dan, Mark, Michelle and families

