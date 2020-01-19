Hammer, Patricia (Guinn)

Happy Birthday Mom Your passing left a heartache That no one can heal Your love left memories That no one can steal Thru the sun and all the rain In my heart you'll always remain Your love is still my guide You are always by my side Celebrate with those above Miss you all that we love

