John W. Goodwin Sr. I cried when you passed away, I still cry today. Although I love you dearly, I couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest. God broke my heart to prove to me he only takes the best. -- Your loving family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.