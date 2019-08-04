Gamble, Louise F.

Louise F. Gamble August 6, 1924 - March 14, 2018 Happy 95th Birthday Mom Rest now Mom, your Earthly duties are complete. We think of you daily and Honor you always. Your Loving Family, Heistand Jr., Charles, Scott Roni, Edith, Agnes

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.