Louise Galloway Mom, Gramma, Great-Gramma "Louie" One year has passed since we said goodbye to you, the amazing matriarch of our family. It's been a tough year for all of us, and not possible that 12 months have passed. But it also seems like forever that we've seen your smile and felt your hugs. Each of us missed our "Happy Birthday" phone call and song that you blessed us with every year to make our day the best. Your "Love You Much" always filled our hearts. Your chair at the head of the family dinner table is still there. Your love will always be with us being here with us will always be missed. Forever love from your family

