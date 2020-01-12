Frics, Gail E. (Oster)

Gail E. (Oster) Frics Mom, God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. He put His arms around you, and whispered, "Come with Me." With tearful eyes we watched you suffer and fade away. Although we couldn't bear to lose you, we could not ask you to stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your hard working hands rested on January 10, 2003, two days before your birthday. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. We love you Mom. Your loving sons, Paul and Chris

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Frics as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

