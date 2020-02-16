Francis , Terry Lee "Meaner"

Terry Lee Francis "Meaner" It's been 7 years ago today that you left us and broke our hearts forever. We miss, love and think of you every day. Our lives will never be the same without you. Until we see you again. Love Mom, Dad, Step-Mom Jean, Brother Ronny, and Children Kyle, Nick, and Gab.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Francis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.