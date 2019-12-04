Foral, Richard A., Sr.

Richard A. Foral, Sr Gone 4 years ago today. Remembering you is easy, We do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away. Love you and miss you Mary, Rick, Laura, Annie, Joe, Tom and families

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.