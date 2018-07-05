Little I knew that morning God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone for part of me went with you the day God called you Home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.
Love Always, Mary Lou & family
