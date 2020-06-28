TRAVIS DUNCAN Happy Birthday Son You are in our thoughts and hearts every day. Love, Mom, Jerry, John, Dayton and Nancy

To plant a tree in memory of Travis Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.