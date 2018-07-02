You left us suddenly 11 years ago today. So many years have passed, but it still seems like yesterday. We will gather to honor your memory and pray for you. We speak of you often and remember everything we loved about you. Until we are all together again, we sadly miss you.
With love from all of us, Mother (Sylvia), Mike, Susan, Bob and Deb and all of our families.
