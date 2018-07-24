You left us suddenly 36 years ago today. Time passes slowly for those who wait to see you again. We have our loving memories of you, but we still miss you dearly. You are remembered with love and spoken of often.
With Love, Wife (Sylvia), Mike, Susan, Deb, Bob and grandchildren.
