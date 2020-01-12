Rose Marie (Glica) Conrad January 12, 2000 Twenty years have passed since that sad day, When the one we loved was called away. God took her Home. It was His will, But in our hearts she liveth still. We miss and love you so much. Jean, Jim, Jeff, Maria, Vikki, Tiffany, and Jessica

