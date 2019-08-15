Carhart, Tina E.

Tina E. Carhart Aug 15, 1993 - Dec 19, 2000 HAPPY 26TH BIRTHDAY! We think about you every day and miss you terribly. Please continue to watch over us. Love you more, Mom, Dad, and Lee

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.