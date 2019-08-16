Mark A. Booth April 1, 1949- August 16, 2018 One year ago our Father claimed its own. Beyond that gate your loved ones find happiness and rest. But we still miss you with loving memories and that a loving God knows best. Remembered by many with love, your wife Janice, family and friends.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.